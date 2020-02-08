SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Colder temperatures are on the way tonight thanks to diminishing winds and a partly cloudy sky. A weak disturbance will bring the clouds back in tomorrow along with the chance for some scattered light rain and snow showers.
Wind becomes lighter tonight and temperatures fall into the single digits to low teens. A few spots in the Berkshires may dip below 0 if skies stay clear long enough. Clouds move in Sunday and temperatures remain seasonably cold. Some scattered light rain or snow showers are possible, then another round of light snow/wintry mix comes through Sunday night into Monday. If a warm front can kick through, Monday will warm into the 40s with lingering rain, but if it doesn’t, we may stay cold with a mix.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled next week with several weak storms passing by. After Monday, the next chance for wet weather is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with just light snow showers or a light mix. Wednesday looks mainly dry with some sunshine, then another storm moves in Thursday afternoon with a wintry mix that may linger into Friday morning.
