SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it was a less humid day today dew points will rise tonight ahead of a hot and humid start to the work week on Monday.
There is a small risk for a pop up shower or thunderstorm out towards Berkshire county in the early evening hours but currently the moisture looks to stay mainly to our west and most if not all remain dry. Skies become partly cloudy tonight and it will be mild and become muggy once again with lows falling back into the middle 60s.
Monday during the day should also stay mainly rain-free, though showers and storms look to approach by the evening. Monday will be hot for sure with highs in the low 90s and much higher humidity. Monday afternoon may feel like middle or even upper 90s in western Mass!
Now Tropical Depression Claudette will move toward the East Coast by early next week and looks to re-strengthen off the coast off the mid-Atlantic. A very warm and very humid air mass will be overhead Monday and Tuesday with dew points nearing 70. Southerly flow could gust to 25 mph at times on Monday. A cold front will approach Tuesday from the west and may pull in some tropical moisture from the remnant tropical low, which should bring us a shot at heavy rain. Behind the cold front, drier and cooler air rolls in for Wednesday and Thursday and then we look to warm once again as we head into the weekend.
