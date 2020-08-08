SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw temperatures top out in the lower 80s this afternoon but it's only to get warmer as we close out the weekend and head into next week.
We will see skies become partly cloudy tonight with mild tempertaures. Overnight lows will drop back into the lower and middle 60s. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as highs top out in the middle to upper 80s. There is the very slight chance for a shower tomorrow afternoon but once again, many should remain dry.
As we head into the start of the new work week the heat and humidity will build back in. Temperatures could rise into the lower 90s early next week. Right now Monday and Tuesday looks dry but we could see shower and thunderstorm chances Wednesday through Friday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
