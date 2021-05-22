Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - After a very warm afternoon tonight will be warmer than previous nights as dew points creep up. It will be rather muggy with overnight lows near 60. After seeing clouds move in during the afternoon we will start to see the skies gradually clear out later tonight.
Temperatures climb back to the middle and upper 80s again tomorrow ahead of a cold front. Dew points should hang near 60, so it will feel a bit hotter during the day. Sun and clouds look mixed with dry weather through mid-afternoon, then as the cold front approaches, spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. Right now, chances for rain are low but if a thunderstorm does develop, there is a risk for it to become strong or severe with damaging winds and large hail. The front has a lot of energy, but not much moisture to work with so not everyone will get wet.
Behind the cold front comes a shot of seasonable and refreshing air moves in. By Monday morning, temperatures will be back to the 40s and Monday afternoon highs will be back to the 70s with just some high and middle level clouds. Sun and high clouds will be around through Tuesday with comfortable, dry weather. Highs will reach near 80 on Tuesday, but both days look fantastic!
Temperatures surge to near 90 again on Wednesday as a southerly flow takes over. It will become muggy, ahead of another cold front. This front will bring the chance for showers and storms in the evening, then we return cool and drier for Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.