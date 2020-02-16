SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It certainly felt more comfortable out there today with temperatures rising into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Dry weather sticks around tonight and tomorrow before we deal with our next storm system on Tuesday.
A dry cold front will pass through this evening but it has very little moisture associated with it. While we are not expecting and precipitation it is going to bring in slight colder air. Under partly cloudy skies lows tonight fall back into the middle 20s. Mostly sunny skies return for President's Day with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.
Our next storm looks to affect New England on Tuesday as strong low pressure moves into the Great Lakes, then into Canada. We are on the warm side of the storm for sure, but surface high pressure to our northeast may allow cold air to get locked in for a while. As precip arrives in the morning, it should be very light, but may fall as ice or a wintry mix. Any mixing should quickly change to rain, which will last the day. Before the transition to rain we could see some coatings of snow in the lower valley while the east slopes of the Berkshires into northern Berkshire county could pick up 1-3" of snow.
Winds kick up Tuesday night and we remain blustery Wednesday. Temperatures turn colder Wednesday and more so Thursday as high pressure returns. It looks like temperatures may moderate as we head toward next weekend with dry weather continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.