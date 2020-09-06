SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Outdoor plans for the remainder of this weekend will be just fine with a fair amount of sunshine and dry weather. It will begin to turn more humid by the middle of the week.
We will see a blend of sun and clouds for your Sunday. There is the very slight chance for a spot shower but really just about all of us will remain dry. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. After seeing some clouds to start this evening we will see skies begin to slowly clear out overnight. Lows fall back into the upper 50s to around 60.
Labor Day is looking beautiful as sunny skies return. It will be a bit breezy but it will be another warm day to close out the holiday weekend as highs once again rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Humidity will begin increasing Tuesday as a significant trough digs into the intermountain West. Meanwhile, the East Coast will see a ridge build, bringing higher temperatures and humidity up into New England through Friday. Our weather also turns more unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by the end of the week.
