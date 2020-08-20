SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cool, crisp start to our day with a little valley fog here and there, but today is looking very nice as high pressure moves across New England. Expect a mainly sunny sky with a light west-northwest breeze. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 70's with a high near 80. Dew points will be at their lowest point of the week, keeping us feeling quite dry throughout the day.
A return to mid-summer weather is on the way with temperatures getting back to the upper 80s along with increasing humidity. Tomorrow will be another dry day with a cool start and a fast warm up. Temperatures should get into the middle to upper 80s by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
With hotter, more humid weather on tap this weekend, the chance for spotty late-day showers and storms returns as well. There’s a low risk late Saturday and a slightly better risk Sunday into early next week as a few fronts come into play. Widespread drought conditions are likely to continue as no real beneficial rain is headed our way over the next week. Mid-week looks mainly dry with warm temps and moderate humidity.
