SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter has officially arrived! The Winter Solstice took place this morning at 5:02 AM, making today the shortest day the year with sunrise at 7:14 and sunset at 4:20 (9:06 of daylight)
You may want to allow from some extra time this morning as you head out the door. We picked up a coating to 1" of snow yesterday leaving untreated surfaces a bit slick. Also you may encounter some areas of fog with visibility under a 1/4 mile in spots.
Today will be mostly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. A system will move through the Northeast tonight into tomorrow, but we will not see much from it. The system will pass to the southeast, out-to-sea. We will stay dry and seasonable through Wednesday. That said, a few scattered rain or snow showers are possible tomorrow, but most stay dry.
As this system departs, a southerly flow will take over with a ridge building in the East. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will move into Canada, and out ahead of this storm it turns balmy with temperatures climbing into the 50's on Christmas Eve!
As the cold front draws closer a band of heavy rain, with strong gusty winds, and even some thunder will move in overnight into the early morning hours of Christmas Day. It will make for rough ride for Santa! We may start near 60 Christmas morning, but temperatures will fall during the day as cold air rushes in behind the departing front. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may lead to street flooding in area of poor drainage. Be sure to clear storm drains over the next couple of days.
Also, there's a chance that almost all of the current snowpack (besides the massive snow piles) will be completely gone due to the mild temps, heavy rain, and high dew points (50s). It will be dry and seasonable for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the 30's.
