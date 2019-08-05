SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is on it's way to being a top 10 weather day. Temperatures started in the 50's and will reach into the low to middle 80s this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry with low levels of humidity!
Some cloudiness will start to creep in tonight as it becomes a bit muggy. It should still be fairly comfortable though with lows falling into the upper 50's and lower 60's.
While this week begins and ends with beautiful weather, mid-week conditions will go down hill. With a trough digging through the Great Lakes region into the Northeast, we will have a three day stretch of unsettled, humid weather although Wednesday looks to be the stormiest day this week.
A warm front will bring a chance for a few showers and a thunderstorm tomorrow with dew points climbing back to the middle and upper 60s. most of the day it will not be raining.
Wednesday will be very humid with dew points near 70. An approaching cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Some stronger storms with heavy rain are possible. Another cold front will come through Thursday, keeping the risk for showers and thunderstorms going although the bulk of the activity may set up to our east.
Things will improve on Friday as dry weather returns to the valley. Humidity levels will drop and stay low over the weekend. For now, the weekend is looking fantastic as cooler, drier conditions settle in. We will have an upper low passing to our north, which will keep some clouds around, but we look rain-free at this point. It will feel a bit like September and the cooler, drier weather may stay with us through at least the start of next week too!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.