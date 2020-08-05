SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While the road to a full clean-up is long, at least the next couple of days into the weekend are mainly dry and sunny.
Today has been warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity isn't too bad with dew points in the upper 50s.
The weak system will bring in drier air for tonight and tomorrow. Skies will be clear and it will becoming refreshingly, cool and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 50s in many spots. Not a bad night to crack the windows open, especially if you still don't have power.
High pressure anchors over New England tomorrow, ushering in some truly refreshing air! Seasonable temperatures in the 80s are expected with lots of sunshine.
Friday gets a bit cloudier with a system passing off the Mid-Atlantic coast. A few spotty showers possible Friday afternoon, though many remain completely dry.
The weekend turns warmer, but stays dry with temps in the middle to upper 80s along with lots of sunshine. A front approaches early next week, which will bring in higher humidity and a chance for showers and storms. Overall a nice stretch of August weather over the next several days.
