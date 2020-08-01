SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Welcome to August! It's a nice start to the month. Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs near 90, however humidity levels wont be to bad with dew points near 60, and we are not expecting any thunderstorms.
Clouds will be on the increase overnight as it slowly becomes more humid and tomorrow is looking rather unsettled. An area of low pressure will track into eastern Canada and will bring two fronts across western Mass. during the day tomorrow.
A warm front will bring a few showers in the morning then a cold front will push through late in the day bringing the chance for a few thunderstorms. Most of the day it will not be raining and there will be some sunshine mixed in as well. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with the passage of the front mid to late day tomorrow.
The Storm Prediction Center has western Mass under a "Moderate" risk for severe weather. (1 on the scale to 5) The biggest threats are damaging winds and flooding rains.
The front will move out tomorrow and behind it weak high pressure will supply us with a nice day on Monday. It will be mostly sunny and warm, but not overly humid with temperatures back near 90.
Isaias will approach New England on Tuesday so expect conditions to go downhill as the day goes on. Showers develop throughout the day then possibly blossom into a steady, heavy, soaking rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. It will become rather breeze as well. The biggest concern for western Mass would be flooding rains although it has been dry so are rivers and streams should be able to handle quite a bit of rain. The track of the storm will determine how much rain and wind we get, although wind for us would be less of a concern. We do need the rain so a good soaking wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.
Isaias: Hurricane Isaias has sustained winds of 85 mph (as of Saturday morning) making the storm a Category 1 Hurricane. The storm will approach Florida later today (Saturday) as the storm turns north skirting the east coast of Florida. It will likely head towards the Carolinas by Monday possibly making landfall there as a Tropical Storm or Cat 1 Hurricane. The storm will then sling shot towards New England by late Tuesday and early Wednesday most likely as a fast moving, Tropical Storm.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.