SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a great way to close out the work week. Humidity was low, temperatures were mild, sunshine was abundant... these are the days you dream of when it's -10° with 8" of snow on the ground.
Saturday will be the best day of the week. There will be mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s, lower 90s. It will turn more humid and much more unsettled on Sunday. As a warm front lifts over western New England, storms are possible later in the day. Let's watch this time frame closely as some of the storms could be strong or possibly rotating.
Hurricane Isaias continues to churn in the Caribbean, now north of Cuba. The storm is forecast to turn northwest and head towards Florida, approaching as a hurricane over the weekend. Isais will skirt right along the east coast of Florida as it turns more northerly. New England is now in the cone of concern for the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. The biggest threat for us would be heavy rain.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
