SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and low levels of humidity. Highs will reach into the lower 80s with dew points in the 40's and 50's.
With a clear sky, very little wind and a dry air mass in place temperatures will fall into the upper 40's and lower 50's by morning. You'll be able to shut the A.Cs and fans off tonight.
High pressure will bring us beautiful weather through the weekend! Highs tomorrow and Sunday should get into the lower and middle 80s for many with low humidity. It will be a bit cooler along the shore with temps in the 70's. Water temperatures are in the 50's so prepare for a chill if you plan on going in the water.
On Monday, the ridge of high pressure will begin breaking down. It will be another warm day with a decent amount of sunshine however clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon. Rain will move in either Monday evening or night and it will become more humid. This system look fairly progressive so the rain should move out Tuesday morning followed by drier air moving in during the afternoon. Tuesday morning will features some tropical downpours, some thunder and humid conditions but a cold front looks to dry us out in the afternoon.
