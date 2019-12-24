SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many hoped for a White Christmas, it just wasn't in the cards for western Mass this year. The silver lining is the weather tonight and tomorrow will be perfect for Santa's arrival.
Tonight will be chilly as lows fall back into the teens and low 20s. Seasonable temperatures are expected for Christmas -- near 40 -- with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tides turn a little for Thursday, with more clouds than sun and highs near 40 in the afternoon.
A weak system for Friday may start as a some minor freezing rain in the hills. Isolated showers are possible throughout the midday, though most of the day will remain dry.
The weekend will be mostly dry. The best chance for rain in the forecast arrives late Sunday into Monday. A storm will track through the Midwest into Canada. On the east side, mild air will surge in, taking Springfield to the middle 50s for Monday. The mild air will be accompanied by pouring rain. 1-2" is possible throughout Monday.
