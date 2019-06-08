SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure is building into New England setting us up for a beautiful weekend weather wise. Warm, sunny days and clear, cool nights on the way today and tomorrow.
It's going to be a beautiful day to start the weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Wind remains light and out of the north and humidity will be quite low as dew points hover in the 40s. If your plans take you to the coast, expect cooler temps in the 60s to low 70s due to the sea breeze.
We will have another cool, crisp night tonight and a fast warm up Sunday with highs getting back to the low 80s. High, thin clouds may drift in Sunday, but we will still see a lot of sunshine. Our weather begins to transition on Monday with some sunshine to start, then an increase in clouds and humidity. Monday is still looking warm with highs in the lower 80s.
Low pressure in the Southeast will get pulled into an approaching cold front and move up the East Coast. Showers get started Monday night and rain could be heavy at times overnight into Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts should stay under an inch, but a soaking rain is looking likely. It will be a muggy, damp Tuesday with a gusty breeze as the front moves through. Rain tapers off in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday will be a mild, fairly cloudy day for western Mass as we are in between two systems. The next storm will arrive Thursday and will be similar to Tuesdays. Showers are looking likely for much of Thursday, then we should dry out by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.