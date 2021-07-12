SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a First Warning Weather Day as another batch of heavy rainfall brings flooding concerns once again to Western Mass. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area and most of Southern New England through 8pm this evening. With all the rainfall we've received recently, keep in mind... it won't take much. Localized urban street flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage, as may overflow of rivers and streams.
Light showers began Sunday evening and have picked up in intensity overnight. The Monday morning commute will be a soggy one, you may want to allow for some extra time. There is still some uncertainty on the areal coverage of the heaviest rain, but certainly a pretty impressive setup is in place in by July standards in terms of moisture and strong scale forcing.
Another solid 1-2" expected for most with localized higher amounts. If a slight shift occurs in where the heaviest rain axis sets up, there is the potential for even more rain locally. The majority of the heavy, widespread rain is confined to the morning hours, so things look to improve after lunch time locally with a much drier PM commute.
Right now, severe weather or even general thunderstorms are unlikely for Western Mass though there is a marginal risk for some PM storms in Connecticut. None the less, can't rule out a rumble of thunder but this is mostly a heavy rain/flooding event for us and less of a damaging wind, lightning, thunder event.
Showers will linger throughout the evening and overnight hours, though much more isolated in nature. Patchy fog may develop as our temperatures drop to our dewpoints. Another warm and muggy night in store with lows in the low-mid 60s.
Keep that rain gear handy! Our unsettled weather pattern unfortunately does continue. Daily isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the week. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Monday and Tuesday as north-northeasterly breezes will keep us firmly parked in the 70s. Hill towns and higher terrain may not make it out of the 60s!
We'll see a mid-late week warm up with the return of southerly flow come Wednesday. But as temperatures rise back into the 80s to near 90 degrees, humidity will increase too. A summer like feel will return to Western Mass by the weekend, with oppressive 70+ degree dew points.
