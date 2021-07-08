SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Flash Flood Watch up now through 4pm Friday for all of western Mass…
We saw some heavy thunderstorms very early this morning, but so far today, it’s been mostly rain.
The severe threat remains to our south today we sit on the northern side of a stalled front. A northeast breeze is keeping our weather cooler, a bit less humid and overcast, which is keeping our atmosphere more stable. This front will lift northward later tonight and we may see some storms before midnight. We do have a low severe risk, but chances are much higher for just rain and some weaker storms.
Muggier overnight with a break in the rain early, then rain turning steady late. Tropical Storm Elsa quickly moves northeast toward southern New England, bringing a few hours of moderate to heavy tropical rainfall. Rain totals may reach 2-4 inches here in western Mass, especially south of the Mass Pike. Flash flooding is possible in poor drainage areas, along small creeks and streams and even some minor river flooding could occur.
Breezy Friday, but western Mass misses out on any damaging wind gusts from Elsa. Rain will be heavy at times through the morning, then taper off to a few showers by Noon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but the severe/tornado threat will be along the coast on the east side of the storm. Our weather remains warm and humid Friday with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms later in the day as a cold front moves through.
Drier air moves in over the weekend, however our weather does remain a bit unsettled thanks to the set up in the upper atmosphere. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible Saturday, but we should see partly cloudy skies at times too. Sunday may also stay mostly dry with a low shower risk and more clouds. Expect seasonable temperatures.
A ridge builds into the East Coast next week, which will bring higher heat and humidity. This set up will give us a shot at showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Heat does not look excessive right now, but highs may get to near 90 Wednesday and Thursday.
