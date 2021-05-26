SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms moved through western Mass this evening, bringing heavy rain, a lot of lightning and some strong wind gusts to many. All Watches for severe weather were canceled early and the threat for strong storms has ended.
A cold front will be coming through overnight, so scattered showers and a weak thunderstorm are still possible through midnight-2am. Wind will shift northwest behind the front and humidity will start to lower. Temperatures should fall to around 60 by sunrise with some fog and a muggy feel.
Our weather improves fast Thursday morning with drier air rushing in. Skies become sunny after some early clouds and highs climb to the low 70s in the Berkshires to near 80 in the CT River Valley. Breezes out of the northwest may gust to 20mph at times. Clouds increase Thursday night.
Our weather takes a much cooler and unsettled turn as we near Memorial Day Weekend. Low pressure will pass to our south Friday, bringing in cloudy skies and light rain for the afternoon and evening. With high pressure to our north, wind will be out of the northeast-which will keep New England cool.
A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, but most of the day looks dry and cloudy with highs in the 60s. Sunday and Memorial Day are starting to trend more unsettled and now look cloudier and cooler with shower chances as low pressure moves slowly southeast of the Cape.
