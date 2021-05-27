SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of potent thunderstorms moved through Western Mass Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain, a lot of lightning and some strong wind gusts to many. Light shower activity lingered into the early morning hours today but has given way to beautiful conditions for Thursday.
Now that the cold front has passed through wind has shifted northwest behind the front and humidity is much lower. With drier air in place and sunny conditions highs climb to the low 70s in the Berkshires to near 80 in the CT River Valley. Breezes may gust to 20mph at times. Overall, a much more refreshing and pleasant day even leading into the evening hours.
Clouds increase overnight as we head into Friday. Our weather takes a much cooler and unsettled turn as we near Memorial Day Weekend. Low pressure will pass to our south Friday, bringing in cloudy skies and light rain for the afternoon and evening. With high pressure to our north, wind will be out of the northeast-which will keep New England cool.
Light-moderate rainfall will linger into Saturday morning through roughly mid-day, but most of the day looks dry and cloudy with highs in the 60s. Another healthy batch of rainfall is expected with totals nearing 1" for that first system. Another coastal low looks to pass Sunday into Monday. Sunday evening into Memorial Day is starting to trend more unsettled and now look cloudier and cooler with shower chances as low pressure moves slowly southeast of the Cape.
Behind that, the return of a summer-like feel with dry conditions, sunny skies and temperatures in the low-mid 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday.
