SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Drier weather is expected tonight and skies will gradually clear out for the overnight. Temperatures get chilly with lows in the middle to upper 30s for most. Some valley fog may be possible through sunrise.
Tuesday will be the pick of the week as temperatures jump into the upper 60s and low 70s across the Pioneer Valley. A healthy breeze out of the southwest will get gusty at times through the afternoon, but will help to usher in the warmer air mass. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a low risk for an isolated shower later in the day.
Our next storm system is on the way for Wednesday. An upper level trough and surface low pressure system will move into New England. These systems will bring a good chance for showers, especially Wednesday afternoon as a cold front comes through. Downpours and a few thunderstorms are possible along this front as well as some isolated gusts to 50mph. At this point, severe storms are not likely, but chances may increase within 24 hours out.
As low pressure passes by, colder air will dive in for Wednesday night. Can’t rule out a few snow showers in the hills, but most look to dry out quickly. It will be blustery for sure and some wind advisories may get posted for our area. 30-40mph gusts are looking likely Thursday as low pressure strengthens to our northeast. Thursday will be chilly with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s for the hills.
High pressure builds to our south Friday and Saturday, allowing for a continued healthy breeze, but milder temperatures. Saturday’s highs should get back into the upper 60s with some good sunshine, but our next round of showers approach Sunday.
