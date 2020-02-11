SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As weak low pressure continues moving to the east, our weather will continue drying out. Low clouds and fog will linger for a while this evening, then skies will partially clear after midnight.
A ridge of high pressure will build in overnight and by sunrise, skies should be sunny and temperatures will briefly dip into the mid-20s to around 30 degrees. A little black ice can’t be ruled out.
Wednesday will be the pick of the week with good sunshine throughout the morning. Clouds increase in the afternoon, but dry weather will continue through the end of the day. High temperatures get into the upper 30s to low 40s with a light breeze.
Our next storm gets going Wednesday night with snow arriving between 11pm and midnight. Low pressure will be moving in from the southwest, bringing a decent swath of precipitation. At first, we will be cold enough for all snow, which should last a few hours. Snow accumulation will end up around an inch in the lower valley to as much as 5 or 6 inches near the VT border.
Before sunrise, we will change to sleet and freezing rain-which should be pretty short-lived in the valley. In the hill towns, freezing rain may last throughout the morning commute, leading to a tenth of an inch of ice. Some isolated high spots could see up to two tenths-not enough for power outages, but enough for hazardous travel.
By Thursday afternoon, most will be seeing rain showers as temperatures climb above freezing. Showers should end in the early afternoon for many with lingering clouds and fog.
A 2-day shot of cold, Arctic air rolls in for the end of the week. Friday will be a bright day, but blustery and very cold with highs in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Friday night may be one of the coldest we’ve seen so far this winter as wind lightens and skies remain clear. Some in the hills may hit teens below 0 by Saturday morning and Springfield should be around 0 to -5. Saturday will also be bright and cold, but with much less wind.
Temperatures rebound Sunday with highs back to the low 40s. We look a bit unsettled with a risk for a rain or snow shower, but chances are low. Wet weather is looking more likely by Tuesday as low pressure approaches New England.
