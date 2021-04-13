SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pleasant weather today and tomorrow thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure overhead. Highs hit low to middle 60s today with a cool breeze out of the north and scattered clouds.
Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight and breezes become light to calm. Temperatures should fall steadily and return to the 30s to near 40 by sunrise.
Wednesday will be our pick of the week as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60s. Wind will stay light with breezes out of the south and east around 5 to 10 mph. We will see a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry weather, however there is a low risk for a pop up shower late in the day.
Our next storm system will impact all of New England Thursday and Friday with rain, wind and even snow!
It takes a lot to bring accumulating snow in mid-April, but it happens, especially in New England. An upper low will be moving into New York Thursday, bringing in clouds, moisture and cooler air. At the surface, low pressure develops off the NJ coast and slowly moves to the southern New England coast during the day. Rain is likely, falling much of Thursday with an inch possible.
As the coastal low strengthens and we get more upper level energy, gusty east-northeast breezes kick in and rain changes to snow in the hill towns Thursday night. Even the valley should mix or briefly change to snow for a time overnight. Snow accumulation is most likely in the hills though and with a likely heavy, wet snow to fall, scattered power outages are a concern. If the valley gets any accumulation, it would be light and should melt Friday morning.
Rain and snow change back to rain Friday morning in the Pioneer Valley, but wet snow or a mix continues in the Berkshires. Temperatures hover in the 30s to near 40 with gusty breezes. Wet weather gradually lightens and becomes more scattered throughout the day and tapers off Friday night into Saturday morning.
The weekend looks quiet and more seasonable with lingering clouds and highs in the lower 50s Saturday. More sun Sunday should get us into the upper 50s and by Monday highs are in the low 60s again.
