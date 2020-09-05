SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Outdoor plans this weekend will be just fine with a fair amount of sunshine and dry weather. It will begin to turn more humid by the middle of the week.
High pressure will be in control of our weather over the next few days. Temperatures topped out in the 70s today with Springfield reaching 78. Winds will turn calm this evening as temperatures drop post sunset. The overnight lows will be in the upper 50s so not as cold as last night, but still a very comfortable night for sleeping. Open up those windows and give the air conditioners a break, as you'll be needing them come Tuesday for the rest of the week.
Pleasant weather continues for Sunday and Labor Day, but it will be a bit warmer with highs returning to the lower 80s both afternoons. Our air remains comfortable with dew points in the 50s along with a south breeze. Breezes do kick up on Monday with some 20-25mph gusts possible. Both days will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Humidity will begin increasing Tuesday as a significant trough digs into the intermountain West. Meanwhile, the East Coast will see a ridge build, bringing higher temperatures and humidity up into New England through Friday. Our weather also turns more unsettled with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by the end of the week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.