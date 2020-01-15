SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A spring-like feel will be in the air this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s! Expect patchy clouds mixed with sunshine. Today is the pick of the work week and quite possibly the pick of the rest of the month with a more winter-like pattern setting up.
Our next system arrives overnight with rain and snow. It will be mainly rain south of the Pike but some snow is likely north and west. The precipitation tapers off around sunrise. We are not expecting much accumulation in greater Springfield but areas north and west could see a coating to 1" with Northern Franklin County (north of route 2) and the hills picking up an 1" to as much as 3" in the highest terrain.
Strong wind will be the big issue for tomorrow as strong low pressure moves away and strong high pressure builds. The pressure difference between the two systems will cause the wind to gust between 30-40mph and possible up to 50 mph in the hills. Wind Advisories are looking likely. Most remain dry tomorrow but the Berkshires may continue to see snow showers. The wind ushers in much colder air with teens likely Friday morning with wind chills near zero.
Friday will be sunny but cold, the coldest day of the air so far with temperatures only making it into the 20's with a lingering breeze. By Friday night, high pressure moves overhead, leading to a diminishing breeze but frigid temperatures with lows falling into the single digits and lower teens.
Out next storm arrives on Saturday and with plenty of cold air it will start as snow. This system will bring us a healthy burst of snow starting in the afternoon between 2-4 PM. It's not going to be a big snowstorm but several inches of accumulation seems likely. Snow will change to a mix then wind down around midnight. 3-6" of accumulation is expected with a bit of glaze on top of it. We turn breezy Sunday with temps in the 30's, so we'll see some melting but we turn frigid Monday and Tuesday with the coldest air of the season likely. Highs will stay in the 20's.
