SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with high pressure in charge. It will be a seasonable May day with highs in the mid to upper 60's.
High pressure remains in control tonight, allowing for temperatures to cool quickly. We may see a few clouds but temps will still dip into the 30s. Frost is unlikely, but it’s something to be aware of if your concerned about a sensitive plants.
A warm front will approach western Mass tomorrow, but high pressure will keep us dry. It will be bright throughout the day but we'll see a good deal of high clouds. Temperatures will stay in the 60's.
Showers should develop tomorrow night and rain will linger most of the day Friday. There is also a risk for embedded thunderstorms Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's.
The rain will end Friday night and Saturday is looking very nice. Clouds may linger for a time in the morning but the sun will come out making for a pleasant afternoon with highs again in the 60's. If you're heading to the Pancake Breakfast you can leave the umbrella at home just grab the light spring jacket and sunscreen and you will be good to go.
Things begin to go downhill on Mother’s Day. We may start dry but showers and even some steady rain may arrive by the afternoon lasting into Monday with our next storm. Temps turn unseasonably cool Sunday and Monday as a trough, upper level cold air, moves over New England keeping highs stuck in the 50s.
