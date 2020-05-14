SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain pleasant with sunshine along with just a few high clouds here and there. The wind will be lighter today than the last several days and temperatures climb to near 70! Dry weather continues through this evening too, then showers roll in later tonight.
Our next storm will impact western Mass tonight through tomorrow evening. A warm front will bring showers with some heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm late tonight through, ending early tomorrow morning. Skies may partially clear for a brief time tomorrow early-afternoon with temperatures rising into the 70s and dew points getting into the 60s! It will feel a bit like summer. Scattered showers and thunderstorms come through with a cold front in the later afternoon and early evening. Some storms may become severe with a risk for damaging wind gusts, but there is also a lower chance for hail and a tornado-something to watch for sure.
Drier air rushes in to start the weekend and Saturday is looking very nice with sun and clouds, a light breeze and highs in the 70s. Clouds increase Sunday as low pressure gets closer to New England, but the day is looking dry with highs near 70. Rain arrives Monday morning and looks to last the day with over an inch possible. A developing sub-tropical storm off the SE coast will move north, staying well offshore, but possibly slowing down our system. Clouds and period of rain may linger into the middle of next week.
