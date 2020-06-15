SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool, comfortable start and today is looking very nice with high pressure firmly in control. We continue comfortable and dry with highs in the middle 70's today. We'll see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in from time to time.
Temperatures will steadily climb this week as high pressure moves southeast and off the coast. Our winds will shift out of the southwest, which helps to bring high temperatures into the middle and upper 80's by the end of the week.
Our stretch of dry weather will continue throughout the week with near 0 rain chances through at least Friday. However, late in the week as temperatures turn warm up and humidity levels will also be on the rise. Our rain chances increase a bit as we head into the weekend as a front approaches. Only isolated to scattered showers and or storms are possible Saturday and Sunday at this point.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.