SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a chilly start this morning with temperatures down into the 30's. However the strong May sunshine is helping to warm temperatures up quickly. Some high, thin clouds will be around and clouds will thicken up throughout the afternoon. Highs return to the lower and middle 60s with skies turning cloudy by the end of today.
Our next weather system is on the way for tomorrow and showers should begin in the morning with a passing warm front. Showers will be on and off for the rest of the day with occasional downpours and a few rumbles of thunder in the evening. Expect a breezy day with highs in the lower 60s.
Showers come to an end tomorrow night and a cold front will exit to our east Saturday morning. Any early clouds will break up up giving way to some sunshine. It will be breezy and cool but dry and pleasant. Clouds build back in Saturday night and low pressure passing south of New England will bring rain chances back for Sunday.
Timing of rain for Mother’s Day is still a bit uncertain, but rain is looking most likely by Sunday afternoon last off into the beginning of next week. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s as an upper low passes overhead.
