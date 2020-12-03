SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We'll see lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures reaching near 50. Get out and enjoy it, today certainly is the pick of the week. Temperatures will cool into the 30's quickly as the sun goes down, and high clouds will start rolling in this evening into tonight ahead of our next storm.
An area of low pressure, a potential Nor'easter is set to move into the Northeast for Saturday with rain, wind and even snow across western Mass. Weak low pressure will bring increasing clouds tomorrow with highs mainly in the 40's. Showers will likely move in tomorrow afternoon or night. Meanwhile, a strengthening area of low pressure will come out of the Gulf of Mexico, turn up the coast, likely moving over southeastern New England on Saturday.
The most likely scenario right now is for a cold rain and gusty breeze for the valley with perhaps a change to snow. As low pressure passes to our southeast, colder air will wrap into the storm, changing rain to snow in the Berkshires and hill towns with several inches of accumulation likely. It's now even looking possible that we could change over to snow in the valley too, depending on the track of the storm, which is trending a bit further east, which would increase our chances for snow. The storm appears to be a quick hitter so it will likely move out Saturday night. Stay tuned as things will be come clearer over the next day or so.
We stay blustery and cold Sunday with a few lingering flurries in the morning. Drier, chilly weather takes over for early next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
