SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a quiet, chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20's and lower 30's, but today is still looking like the pick of the week with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild afternoon temperatures with highs near 50. The wind will be on the lighter side too. High clouds will start rolling in tonight ahead of our next storm.
We are still expecting a sizable storm to start the weekend with rain, wind and even some snow across western Mass. Weak low pressure will bring increasing clouds tomorrow with highs mainly in the 40's. Showers will likely move in tomorrow afternoon or night. Meanwhile, a strengthening area of low pressure will come out of the Gulf of Mexico, turn up the coast, likely moving over southern New England on Saturday.
The most likely scenario right now is for a cold rain and gusty breeze for the valley Saturday. It would be a soaking rain that lasts most of the day with 1-2 inches possible. As low pressure passes to our southeast, colder air will wrap into the storm, changing rain to snow in the Berkshires and hill towns with several inches of accumulation possible. We may end up with snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning in the valley, but as of now not much accumulation is expected. If the jet streams phase and the track keeps close to the Cape, we could end up seeing more snow in western Mass, but that scenario is less likely.
We stay blustery and cold Sunday with a few lingering snow showers and flurries in the morning. Drier, chilly weather takes over for early next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
