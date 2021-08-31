SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Hampden and southern Berkshire Counties from 2pm Wednesday through 2pm Thursday***
We are starting with a bit of mugginess and some clouds, but it will be turning less humid this morning behind a cold front that brought us a few storms last evening, and today is looking delightful.
It will be more comfortable today with dew points mainly in the 50's to near 60. It will be pleasantly warm with highs in the lower 80's. It will be mostly cloudy, but enough sunshine will be around to keep things bright. Things will go downhill tomorrow as the remnants of Ida move into the Northeast.
Remnants of hurricane Ida will continue to bring a flash flood and severe threat to several states in the eastern US this week. For New England, a flash flood watch is up for Hampden and lower Berkshire County and for all of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeast Mass for tomorrow afternoon to Thursday afternoon.
Rain arrives late tomorrow afternoon as showers and will blossom into steady heavy rain at time through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-4 inches in Hampden County, then closer to 1” in northern Berkshire and Franklin Counties. A swath of 4-6” of rain is possible with Ida remnants, that looks to stay to our south. We shouldn’t see any severe weather with Ida, only rain along with cool temperatures.
Rain tapers to showers late Thursday morning, then we start drying out Thursday night. A refreshing air mass will follow Ida and build in for Thursday night through Sunday morning, bringing dew points into the 40s and 50s. We look to see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday! Humidity will creep upwards Sunday into Monday ahead of our next front with a few showers around for the second half of the long holiday weekend.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
