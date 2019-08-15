SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool, comfortable start this morning. Temperatures are in the upper 50's and lower 60's and today will be pleasant with seasonable highs in the lower 80s, dew points around 60 with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, especially in the Berkshires.
Tomorrow is looking very similar to today with temps back in the lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. There's a very low risk for an afternoon or evening shower.
Our weather pattern shifts starting this weekend with a stretch of very warm, humid days. We may actually hit 90 the beginning of next week, something we've yet to do this month.
Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with highs in the middle 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Dew points will get much higher, with oppressive humidity looking likely. Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Shower and storm chances are lower on Sunday but we still can't rule out a stray shower or storm. Of course most of the weekend it will not be raining. Next week looks hot and humid with highs near 90 along with more humidity.
