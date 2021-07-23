SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a pleasant start with cool, dry, comfortable conditions. Overall today will be a nice one, however an upper level disturbance will bring a couple of showers and storms this afternoon. We are not expecting severe storms however any storm that develops has the potential to bring a brief downpour, lightning and hail. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70's with dew points in the 50s, comfortable stuffy.
Skies will clear this evening giving way to fair, moon-lit skies tonight. It will be cool and comfortable with lows in the 50's. (Full moon 10:36 PM "Buck", "Thunder" moon)
Tomorrow looks beautiful with a cool start and a warm, dry afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 80's with low levels of humidity. A few clouds will mix in during the afternoon, but sunshine will prevail.
Clouds will increase Saturday night as Low pressure moves in from the Great Lakes. It will be milder and more humid with lows in the 60's. A warm front will bring a period of rain early Sunday morning. It will turn more humid as the front moves through. The rain will end, but clouds will linger. We'll see a little sun around midday followed by mid to late afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the arrival of a cold front. A few storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center places western Mass. under a "Marginal" risk for severe weather. 1 on their scale from 1 to 5 for severe weather.
The front looks to keep moving so we should dry out for the start of the week. Monday and Tuesday look to feature a fair amount of sunshine with warm temperatures and marginal levels of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80's with dew points in the 60's. It may turn more unsettled for the middle of next week as rain and storm chances go up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.