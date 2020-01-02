SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New Year started off with dry rather pleasant conditions yesterday, at least the sun was back, and today is looking pretty nice as well.
High pressure will give us a dry, mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s, which is above normal for early January; the wind will be on the lighter side too. Clouds increase this evening ahead of our next storm system.
The flow will turn in from the south which will bring in more clouds and keep temperatures above normal through Saturday. A few showers move in tomorrow, but very little precipitation is expected with a tenth of an inch or through tomorrow.
Surface low pressure will approach New England on Saturday but much of the rain looks to pass to our south. Showers will be here and there most of the day with overcast skies and temperatures back into the 40s.
Saturday night into Sunday things get interesting. Cold air drains in while a final wave of low pressure moves south of New England, just off shore. If this system is slow to move out then we'll see a period of snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning with some accumulation possible. However, it's still possible this system exits quickly and we dry out with little to no snow. Either way, It will turn blustery and cold Sunday afternoon and for the start of next week but there is still no Arctic cold in sight.
