SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a beautiful weekend we have another a fairly nice day today too. It's a chilly start with temperatures in the 40's and a warm front will move through with a few clouds and maybe a sprinkle or spot shower, especially across Berkshire County and north of route 2, but today is still looking nice. A gusty breeze out of the Southwest will push temps into the low to middle 70's.
Tonight will be milder with mostly cloudy skies, there may be a shower or two with temperatures in the 50's to near 60.
A cold front approaches during the day tomorrow with a few more showers or an isolated thunderstorm. It will be a touch muggy with highs near 70. The front will push through tomorrow afternoon and behind it we turn cooler and drier. In fact, the coolest air of the season arrives Wednesday, likely lasting into the weekend.
Highs on Wednesday stay in the 60s despite a decent amount of sunshine! A crisp fall feel will certainly be in the air. A disturbance will drop south from Canada Wednesday night or Thursday bringing mostly cloudy skies and a couple of spotty showers. It will chilly with highs only near 60 in the valley and likely staying in the 50's across the hill towns. September will be ending with a chill.
The disturbance will lift out with a return to sunshine for Friday and the weekend. It will be cool and crisp with highs mainly in the low to mid 60's along with overnight low into the 30's in some spots. (Normal high for the first couple of days of October is 66-68)
Meanwhile, Hurricane Sam continues to spin in the south Atlantic Ocean. It is currently a major CAT 4 hurricane. Most models suggest that Sam stays well offshore making a pass to the east of Bermuda late in the week, then turning out-to-sea.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
