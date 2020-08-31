SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a refreshingly cool start this morning. Temperatures fell into the 40's making it one of the coolest mornings we've had in quite a while; you may even need a light jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures are coming up quickly, and today is looking very nice. It's a great way to finish off the month of August, Meteorological summer.
Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, lighter winds and temperatures once again topping out in the middle to upper 70's. Tomorrow is looking nice as well with more, dry seasonable conditions. Sunshine will mix in with clouds from time to time, but things should remain dry as we head off to the polls for primary day.
We will see some shower chances by Wednesday, as a warm front moves through the Northeast. It will become more humid as the day goes on. Showers and storms will be more widespread on Thursday with a summer-like feel. A storm or two could be strong to severe late in the day, out ahead of a cold front.
The front will be slow to move through New England, and wont do so until Friday. The passage of the front may bring us an isolated shower or storm around midday, but then behind it, it turns cooler and drier. This may end up to be perfect timing for the long holiday weekend! So far it looks to feature, dry, comfortable, sunny conditions that may last through Monday.
