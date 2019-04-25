SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly start this morning and you will need a coat but temperatures will be rising quickly with lots of sunshine. With high pressure overhead and shifting east, today will be nice and pleasant with highs in the middle to upper 60s and even hitting 70 in Springfield. Wind will be light and only a few clouds should be around throughout the day.
Clouds move in tonight ahead of our next system and showers are looking possible by the morning commute Friday. Periods of rain will be around all day Friday with the best chance for heavier rain coming during the afternoon and evening. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Once again, the main concern will be high water on the CT River and minor flooding is looking likely again as another 1-1.5” of rain falls.
Showers will linger into Saturday morning and skies look to turn partly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be a windy and chilly day with gusts up to 30-40mph behind departing low pressure. Some cooler air will move in as well and highs only look to get into the lower and middle 50s. Sunday looks cool as well but still unsettled with a passing upper level disturbance bringing a chance for some late day showers.
