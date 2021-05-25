Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - It's another cool, crisp start this morning and another beauty is on the way. Temperatures warm nicely this afternoon with highs reaching into the middle to upper 70s. High pressure will keep humidity low with just some scattered clouds building in during the afternoon. Wind will increase out of the south-southwest gusting up to 20 mph from time to time.
An approaching warm front will bring in more clouds and higher dew points tonight. It will not be as cool tonight with lows near 60. Temperatures climbing quickly tomorrow, reaching near 90 by the afternoon in the valley ahead of a cold front. Southwest breezes will gust to 20-30mph throughout the day with building clouds.
A cold front approaches late in the day, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded western Mass. into a "slight risk" for severe storms. ("slight risk" or a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale for severe weather) Any storm that fires up has the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. A small tornado can't be ruled out. The timing on storms looks to be from about 3pm to 9pm.
The front should clear western Mass. overnight and drier air rushes back in for Thursday. While we will see a more comfortable day, temperatures still end up near 80 with sunny skies and a nice northwesterly breeze. A nice late spring day.
We turn much cooler on Friday with highs only near 60! The cooler air is a result of the pattern set up, bringing us a northeasterly breeze. An area of low pressure passing to our south will keep clouds around much of the day and bring showers or a period of rain by the afternoon and evening. Wet weather may linger into Saturday morning with leftover clouds and cool conditions.
Overall, at least the start of the weekend looks cool and a bit unsettled with highs mainly in the 60's with low pressure spinning off shore, keeping a cool, Northeasterly flow. Right now, Memorial Day looks best with pleasant, dry conditions. Highs should come up to near 70.
