SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered clouds from this afternoon will gradually diminish later this evening. Fair skies expected overnight with occasional clouds. It will be cool again tonight with temperatures falling back into the 60s this evening and 40s overnight. The Berkshires shouldn’t get as chilly as last night due to lingering clouds.
Monday will be a nice start to the week with high pressure firmly in control. We will see a bright, refreshing morning, then a partly cloudy, warm afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. Breezes stay light out of the northeast.
Our temperatures will steadily climb this week as high pressure moves southeast and off the coast. Our winds will shift out of the southwest, which helps to bring high temperatures into the middle and upper 80s mid-week, then possibly low 90s into the weekend.
Our stretch of dry weather will continue throughout the week with near 0 rain chances through Friday. However, late in the week as temperatures turn hot, humidity will also be on the rise. Our weather becomes more unsettled by Friday and we could see a spot shower or storm around, but rain chances are higher this weekend as a front approaches. Only isolated to scattered precipitation is looking possible Saturday and Sunday at this point
