SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Clouds will give way to sunshine this morning and it's rather mild already with temperatures are in the mid to upper 30's-well above normal for mid-January. The mild temps continue as highs climb into the middle and upper 40s!. Expect abundant sunshine and a light breeze in the afternoon-the pick of the week! (Likely pick of the rest of the month)
Our next system will be a bit more robust and arrive close to midnight tonight through tomorrow morning. Rain and high elevation and Franklin County snow overnight, then tapers off around sunrise. Minor accumulation is possible in the hills and Berkshires, but most will still see less than an inch.
Strong wind will be the big issue for tomorrow as strong low pressure moves away and strong high pressure builds. The pressure difference between the two systems will cause the wind to gust between 30-40mph and possible up to 50 mph in the hills. Wind Advisories are looking likely. Most remain dry tomorrow but the Berkshires may continue to see snow showers. The wind ushers in much colder air with teens likely Friday morning with wind chills near zero.
We end the week with lots of sunshine, but frigid air. Temperatures Friday only make it into the 20s with a lingering breeze. By Friday night, high pressure moves overhead, leading to very cold temps in the single digits but with very little wind.
We will have plenty of cold air in place on Saturday as our next storm heads our way. This system will bring us a healthy burst of snow in the afternoon. The valley should see a change to a wintry mix Saturday night before ending. It's not going to be a big snowstorm but several inches of accumulation seems likely. We turn breezy Sunday with temps in the 30's, so we'll see some melting but we turn frigid Monday and Tuesday with the coldest air of the season likely. Highs will stay in the 20's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.