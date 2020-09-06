SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another picture perfect day today weather wise as we round out Labor Day Weekend. We did see the presence of some building clouds due to a weak upper level disturbance. A few locations may have experienced a brief passing spot shower, but most of us remained dry.
The increased presence of clouds will keep the warmth with us after sunset. Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 60s through midnight. That, coupled with calm winds make tonight the perfect evening for a bonfire whether camping or at your home. If you have a view of the sky, take a look at the moon. Mars will be bright and viewable after 9pm. Some of us may need to wait until after the clouds clear post midnight to experience this beautiful view... but you won't regret staying up late for it!
Clouds depart after midnight and we wake up to clear sunny skies for labor day. Winds will be sustained 5-15mph out of the South with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph. Keep this in mind for your outdoor plans. If you're headed to the beach, anchor down those umbrellas. And keep light items such as napkins and paper plates weighted down at cookouts. Thankfully, despite the breeze temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the region.
Humidity will begin increasing Tuesday as a significant trough digs into the intermountain West. Meanwhile, the East Coast will see a ridge build, bringing higher temperatures and humidity up into New England through Friday. With the arrival of that warmth and moisture our weather turns more unsettled at the end of the week. Shower chances arrive on Thursday and stay with us through next weekend. With most of us still experiencing a moderate-severe drought, the rain will be much welcomed.
