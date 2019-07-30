SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hazy, hot and humid weather continues today! In fact, today will be even hotter and more uncomfortable. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 90s. Dew points will again be in the 60s, putting the heat index near 100s, about 5 degrees above yesterday's heat index. We will have poor air quality today as well.
A Heat Advisory continues through this evening. We will again see a chance for isolated pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but they will be few and far in-between. Most of us will end up rain-free.
A cold front is on the way tomorrow, which will bring us a stormier day with scattered wet weather expected. It will still be quite humid and hot with highs around 90. The best chance for storms will be throughout the afternoon and evening, with a few possibly becoming strong to severe. Wet weather chances diminish at night.
Less humid air will gradually build Thursday as high pressure over the Great Lakes expands eastward. We will get a few nice weather days with sunshine and clouds along with high temps back to the 80s-and most importantly, dew points back to the 50s. The weekend is looking mainly dry and warm for now with comfortable nights.
