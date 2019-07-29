SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -
Hazy, hot and humid weather continues through the end of July across southern New England. Temperatures today managed to reach lower 90s again with the heat index well into the 90s and even near 100 at times! We’ve seen a good mix of sun and clouds, but some isolated showers and thunderstorms have been around as well. Any spotty storms will die out by 7-8pm and overnight, skies remain mostly clear. Some areas of fog may form late and everyone stays mild and muggy through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another scorcher with high temps in the lower to middle 90s. Dew points will again be in the 60s, putting the heat index back to the upper 90s and lower 100s. We will have poor air quality throughout the cities.
A Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday night. We will again see a chance for isolated pop-up showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, but they will be few and far in-between. Most of us will end up rain-free.
A cold front is on the way for Wednesday, which will bring us a stormier day with scattered wet weather expected. It will still be quite humid and hot with highs around 90. The best chance for storms will be throughout the afternoon and evening, with a few possibly becoming strong to severe. Wet weather chances diminish at night.
Less humid air will gradually build Thursday as high pressure over the Great Lakes expands eastward. We will get a few nice weather days with sunshine and clouds along with high temps back to the 80s-and most importantly, dew points back to the 50s. The weekend is looking mainly dry and warm for now with comfortable nights. We may see a backdoor cold front come through with a shower, but chances are low for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.