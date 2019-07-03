SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a warm one for western Mass with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s (including Springfield)! Tonight, we turn a bit humid as dew points rise into the lower-middle 60s and temps drop back to the 70s. Not much of a breeze out there tonight for fireworks.
Overnight temperatures return to the lower and middle 60s under a mostly clear sky. Some areas of fog are possible by the early morning, but it should be short-lived.
High pressure will stay overhead Thursday, giving us a mostly sunny, hot day for the 4th. Expect temperatures to climb fast in the morning and top off in the low 90s in the valley, middle to upper 80s in the hills and Berkshires. Be sure to get plenty of shade and drink a lot of water when you are out for your holiday plans! Expect another muggy & buggy night for fireworks!
Friday will begin warm with good sunshine, but scattered clouds should develop through the afternoon. As high pressure moves offshore to our east, a southerly wind flow will start bringing dew points up and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day. Any storms would be hit or miss and we shouldn’t see many. Humidity continues to climb and Saturday becomes oppressive and tropical with dew points in the low to middle 70s!
A cold front will move through western Mass Saturday afternoon and evening with likely showers and thunderstorms. Scattered heavy rain is expected and a few storms could become severe. Showers and storms end Saturday night and drier air dives in for Sunday. It will be a warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s, but much less humid. We stay dry and warm early next week with highs back to near 90 by Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.