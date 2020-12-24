SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heavy rain, strong winds and unusually warm temperatures are still set to move into New England ahead of a powerful cold front late tonight into Christmas morning.
*** Flood Watch for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 1AM through 1PM Friday. Flood Watch in Effect for Berkshire County from 6PM Thursday through 6PM Friday.***
***Wind Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 12AM until 12PM Friday. High Wind Warning for Berkshire county from 4PM Thursday until 10AM Friday.***
Strong low pressure will track into Canada today. It's associated cold front will move through the eastern United States while a secondary low forms along the front then strengthens while sliding into the Northeast on Christmas.
Out ahead of the front a strong southerly flow will take over as it turns breezy and mild this afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's. There will be a few showers around, and the wind will pick up out of the Southeast, up to 30 mph by late in the day. Watch out for areas of fog this evening, visibility will be reduced from time to time.
As the cold front draws closer it will strengthen, bringing western Mass. and all of the Northeast heavy rain, and strong, damaging winds. It's possible we could see an embedded thunderstorm or two as well Christmas morning.
Rain: Western Mass will pick up 2-3" of rainfall. The bulk of the rain will fall from 2am to 10am. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will lead to street flooding in areas of poor drainage. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well.
Wind: Gusts to 50-60 mph mainly from 2am to 10am Christmas morning. Winds in the Berkshires could gust over 60 mph. This will lead to numerous power outages across the area with weak trees and branches coming down.
Temperatures: It will turn warm and even a bit muggy with temperatures in the lower 60's and dew points in the 50's Christmas morning. Temperatures will slide in the afternoon as colder air drains in on the back side of the front. Temperatures will be down into the mid 40's by the evening, but will not fall below freezing until tomorrow night, by then we should be dried out, so icing will NOT be an issue for the valley.
Fog: With warm air over the thick snow pack will create dense fog in spots. This will be most problematic this evening. It will diminish as the snow melts.
Things to consider:
Clear storm drains, have batteries handy, and your electronics charged up and ready to go. Also secure any holiday decorations that could blow away.
Santa: He and his entire staff are well aware of the expected storm, and Santa plans to arrive early this Christmas Eve so that he can be out of the Northeast before it gets bad. Kids should be sure to get to bed early. He hopes to be done with the Northeast by 11pm.
White Christmas: Although some snow will still be left tomorrow morning, with temperatures in the lower 60's and dew points in the 50's the snow will be melting like crazy and by tomorrow afternoon there will likely only be piles left over.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's.
Our next system looks to be weak and will arrive Monday afternoon. However, out ahead of it temperatures come back up into the 40's so we are only expecting a light mix of rain and snow showers. It turns cold and windy behind the storm for the middle of next week.
