SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will remain windy and damp this morning as powerful Nor'easter continues to spin off shore bringing us gusty winds and a few showers from time to time. Wind will gust up to 40 mph through mid-morning. Isolated power outages are still possible through this morning.
Meanwhile, eastern Mass continues to get blasted by this epic storm. Earlier this morning there were hurricane force wind gusts with a peak wind gust of 94mph in Edgartown! Hundreds of thousands are without power with lots of trees and wires down. Wind gusts over 70 mph were common out on the Cape and along the shore from Plymouth to Rockport.
The nor’easter will slowly push away, which will allow showers to taper off this morning. We keep a gusty breeze throughout the day with occasional gusts to 30-40mph out of the north-northeast. Temperatures will be seasonably cool under cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 50s.
High pressure across Canada will build into New England tomorrow, giving us one nice day this week. Temperatures climb to around 60 under a mostly sunny sky and breezes get lighter and continue out of the east-northeast as the coastal low continues moving out to sea.
Our next storm system will be moving across the Plains tomorrow and moving toward the Northeast on Friday. We look to start off cold Friday morning with a quick increase in clouds as the storm advances. Most of the day looks dry with skies becoming cloudy, then rain arrives Friday night. Periods of rain continue Saturday with an early estimate of 1-2 inches possible, which may lead to minor street flooding. This storm shouldn’t be as strong, so while it may be breezy, damaging wind is not expected. Clouds linger Halloween day with a spot shower around, then some clearing and cool temps are on tap for Halloween night.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
