SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Flood Watch from 10 PM tonight thru Thursday morning for all of western Mass.
Wind Advisory from 10pm tonight thru 6pm Thursday for all of western Mass.
A powerful storm system will bring a windswept rain overnight to western Mass and all of southern New England.
Low pressure moving up the coast continues to rapidly strengthen tonight, which will in turn allow wind gusts to strengthen as well. Southeasterly wind may gust to 40-50 mph across western Mass through 1-3am. Wind will subside for a time and shift to the northwest, then increase again through sunrise. Another peak in westerly wind is expected Thursday morning with gusts of 40-50mph. Wind gusts will gradually lighten throughout the afternoon and evening.
Rain continues to come down heavy tonight and will lighten around 1-3am as low pressure moves overhead. Through this time, 1-3 inches of rain is expected with some higher amounts possible in the hills. A flood watch for poor drainage and urban flooding continues through Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will be gone by the AM commute, but showers linger. There is a small window for potential severe weather, where a spin up tornado could occur. This threat should end by 1-3am as well.
Skies turn partly cloudy Thursday night and Friday as low pressure moves farther northeast and high pressure builds to our southwest. We remain blustery with some 20-30mph gusts possible Friday. Temperatures remain cool to end the week with highs in the 50s.
Quieter weather takes over Friday night into the weekend thanks to high pressure. We have the potential for temps to drop to around and even below freezing both Friday night and Saturday night, leading to potential widespread frost and possibly a freeze.
The daytime will be nice Saturday with lighter wind, sunshine and seasonable temps. More clouds come in Sunday, but we remain dry and comfortable. Unsettled weather returns early next week as we track low pressure moving out of the Gulf as well as our next front.
