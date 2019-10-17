SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heavy rain has come to an end but the strong winds will continue today leading to the possibility of additional power outages. The Flood Watch has expired but a Wind Advisory remains effect until this evening for all of western Mass with wind gusts up to 45 mph. There will be a few showers and a little sun and it will be chilly too with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
We'll see partial clearing tonight and tomorrow as powerful low pressure moves away, into Eastern Canada and high pressure builds to our southwest. We remain blustery with some 20-30mph gusts possible tomorrow. Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the low to mid 50's.
Quieter weather takes over tomorrow night into the weekend thanks to high pressure. We have the potential for temps to drop below freezing both Friday night and Saturday night, leading to potential widespread frost and possibly a freeze.
The daytime will be nice Saturday with lighter wind, sunshine and seasonable temps. Highs will top off around 60. More clouds come in Sunday, but we remain dry and comfortable with temperatures into the middle 60's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.