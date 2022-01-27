SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frigid start this morning with temperatures near 0, at least the wind has gone calm. Temps will rebound nicely under mostly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. A bit of breeze will make it feel a bit colder with wind chills closer to 20.
High clouds move in this afternoon and night ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will keep skies mostly cloudy tomorrow and bring some scattered flurries. Snow chances with an approaching nor’easter will increase late overnight into Saturday morning.
Winter Storm Watches have been extended to include Worcester County, eastern and southern Connecticut, and remain in effect for all of eastern Mass, Rhode Island and the Cape, ahead of Saturday’s storm. The model trends have been slightly to the east, but it still looks as though we will see some accumulating snow with with "blockbuster" amounts in eastern Mass, closer to the shoreline.
Most of us here in western Mass will likely see a plow-able event with snow falling throughout Saturday. The heaviest snowfall should occur in the late morning and early afternoon and will be a dry, fluffy snow as temperatures hover in the teens to low 20s. Gusty North winds of 30-40mph will cause some blowing and drifting. Power outage are unlikely, but an isolated outage can't be ruled out.
Snow totals are subject to change depending on the track of the storm, but we still think the lowest numbers of 2-4” are expected in Berkshire County, and parts of Franklin County, 4-8 in the valley, for most of us, and 8-12” in extreme eastern Hampden into Worcester. Amounts would build across eastern Mass to over a foot of snow. Any shift of the track of the storm will change numbers for everyone in the Northeast. Snow tapers to flurries Saturday night, but gusty breezes and blowing/drifting snow continues through Sunday.
Sunshine return's Sunday into early next week with lots of sunshine, but with cold temperatures. We end January on a chilly note, but we warm up as we head into February. Temps may be well into the 40's by Wednesday.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.