SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a much milder start this morning with temperatures in the 20's. A weak system will bring some flurries here and there, but this is not part of our pending snowstorm and we'll just pick up a few scattered coatings. Most of the day is dry with highs in the lower 30's.
The approaching nor'easter will bring light snow in from the south starting around midnight then ramping up as the night goes on. Most of the evening will remain dry.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for Saturday
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and Berkshire County for Saturday.
Most of us here in western Mass will see a moderate to major snowfall with the peak of the storm from early tomorrow morning through dark. Snow will be dry and fluffy as temperatures fall into the teens. A gust northeast winds up to 30-40mph will cause blowing and drifting. Snowfall rates could be up to 1-2" per hour, especially east of Springfield. Since the snow is light in nature power outage are unlikely, but an isolated outage can't be ruled out.
Snow totals are always subject to change, but we still think the lowest numbers will be to the west and great amounts to the east. 3-6” are expected in Berkshire County, and and western Franklin County, 6-12 for most of the valley, but more for eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties where some of us could pick up over a foot of snow. Amounts build across eastern Mass to over two feet of snow.
Snow tapers to flurries tomorrow evening, but gusty winds and blowing/drifting snow continues into the overnight as skies clear out. It will be frigid with temps falling into the single digits.
Sunday will be bright, but blustery and cold with temperatures in the 20's. Wind chills will remain in the single digits and teens.
Temperatures are cold to start with Monday morning lows nearing 0. However, with the start of February comes a milder trend! Temperatures turn milder Tuesday as high pressure moves offshore and wind shifts to the southwest. An approaching cold front will bring more clouds mid-week with a chance for rain showers late Wednesday and Thursday however temps may be up into the 40's.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
